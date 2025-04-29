PSX takes a battering amid air of uncertainty

Business Business PSX takes a battering amid air of uncertainty

The benchmark KSE-100 index dipped to 112,935

Follow on Published On: Tue, 29 Apr 2025 13:13:47 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continues to take a battering amid uncertainty prevailing in the country.

The benchmark KSE-100 index dipped to 112,935 after losing more than 1,000 points during early hours of trading on Tuesday.

The situation persists in the stock market as bears ruled on Monday when the index initially rose by 1,100 points to 116,658 but later declined a great deal. The day’s trade closed at 114,063 after a loss of 1,400 points.

Read more: Volatility rules PSX amid uncertain situation in country

Analysts say the investors are jittery owing to the standoff between Pakistan and India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident.

Earlier on Friday, the PSX moved to the positive zone after a period of sharp decline triggered by heightened geopolitical tensions.

On the fifth and final trading day of the business week, the stock exchange witnessed an upward trend and closed at 115,469 points.

