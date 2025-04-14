Overseas Pakistanis remitted record $28.07 bn in current fiscal, says SBP governor

Business Business Overseas Pakistanis remitted record $28.07 bn in current fiscal, says SBP governor

Remittances from overseas Pakistani were up by nearly 40% year-on-year in February 2025 to $3.12bn

Follow on Published On: Mon, 14 Apr 2025 12:57:45 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad said on Monday that the country received a record $28.07 billion from overseas Pakistanis during the current financial year.

Addressing a ceremony at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) here, he said total rem¬i¬ttances in the first nine months of financial year 2024-25 were 33 percent higher compared to the same period a year ago.

The governor said remittances from overseas Pakistani were up by nearly 40 percent year-on-year in February 2025, to $3.12 billion. The country received a record $4.1 billion during March, he added.

According to SBP data, Pakistani living in Saudi Arabia remitted the highest $987 million during March, followed by $842 million from the UAE, $684 million from the UK and $419 million from the US.

Governor Ahmad stated that the government has been striving for economic stability of the country and contacted the corporate sector to reduce the financial gap.

He said whenever he talked about the economy, he kept in mind the state of the country in 2022.

The governor said the CPI index last month showed that inflation fell to a historic low of 0.7 percent last month from a peak of 38 percent in May 2023.

Governor Ahmad mentioned two issues that have been plaguing the national economy: inflation, and foreign loan. He noted that foreign exchange reserves have soared above $14 billion. The currency exchange rate has improved. Inflation has come down as per the expectations of the Monetary Policy Committee.

He noted that the country’s economic activity has “revived”. If the agriculture sector matched last year’s performance, the GDP growth would reach 4.2 percent. But, due to a lower-than-expected agricultural season, the GDP growth is projected in the range between 2.5 percent and 3 percent.

He stressed the need of working together with the corporate sector and mentioned that they are also working on the economic development side in collaboration with the stock exchange.