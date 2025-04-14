Leap toward glory: PIA's Lahore-Baku direct flights from April 20

New flight operation is part of PIA’s efforts to expand international connectivity and transform it

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In another move to regain its glory, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced launch of direct flights from Lahore to Baku (Azerbaijan) from April 20.

The new flight operation is part of PIA’s efforts to expand international connectivity and transform it.

According to the PIA management, the airline will operate two weekly flights on the new route, departing every Sunday and Wednesday.

Ceremonies will be held in various cities across Pakistan to engage with travel agents and tour operators.

“The airline is committed to making this new connection commercially viable while also promoting bilateral tourism and trade relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan,” a statement said.

PIA POSTS PROFIT AFTER TWO DECADES

Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared the financial achievement of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) a “major turnaround” after decades of losses.

“Another good news! Alhamdolilah! PIA set to post its first profit in 20 years, a major turnaround after decades of losses. The skies ahead look brighter, Inshallah!” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

The significant financial milestone was announced by aviation minister on social media, stating that the PIACL Board had approved its accounts for Fiscal Year 2024.

“After 21 years, it has achieved an operating profit of PKR 9.3 billion & Net Profit of PKR 26.2 billion (after deferred tax adjustment),” he wrote on X.

The PIA Board of Directors approved annual results for the year 2024, showing that the national carrier has earned an operational profit of Rs9.3 billion and a net profit of Rs26.6 billion.

PIA's operating margin remained above 12 percent, which is on par with the performance of any of the world’s best airlines.



PIA last recorded a profit in 2003, after which it faced losses for the period spanning over two decades.

GWADAR SKIES COME ALIVE

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had finally something to cheer about as its first flight from the recently built Gwadar International Airport flew to Muscat on Jan 25 (Friday).

The inaugural flight (PK-197) having 39 passengers on board took off for Muscat days after a PIA flight landed at the airport which marked the launch of operation at the facility.

On Jan 20 last, the first PIA flight landed at the airport. The flight PK-503 departed at 9:50am from Karachi and landed at 11:15am in Gwadar.

The inaugural flight received water-cannon salute on its arrival.

RESUMPTION OF EUROPE FLIGHTS

Back on Jan 10, the PIA had a moment of pride when its ‘big bird’ sailed in the skies for the first direct flight to a European country after a hiatus of more than four years.

The PIA flight PK-749 took off for Paris with its near optimum passenger capacity. It carried more than 300 passengers on the momentous journey.

Federal Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif, accompanied by French Embassy staff, cut the ribbon to mark the celebratory event at the Islamabad airport.

Earlier, there was quite a buzz at the New Islamabad International Airport from where PIA’s first flight to Europe after resumption of route took off.

Recently, a meeting of the UK Air Safety Committee was held to evaluate the five-year ban on Pakistan’s national and other airlines.

The ban was imposed in July 2020 by the UK and European aviation authorities following the revelation of the fake pilot licence scandal.

Pakistani authorities expressed optimism that the restrictions would be lifted anytime, paving the way for the PIA to resume operations.

