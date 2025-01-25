Gwadar skies come alive with roar of PIA flights

The inaugural flight (PK-197) having 39 passengers on board took off for Muscat

GWADAR (Web Desk) – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has finally something to cheer about as its first flight from the recently built Gwadar International Airport flew to Muscat on Friday.

The inaugural flight (PK-197) having 39 passengers on board took off for Muscat days after a PIA flight landed at the airport which marked the launch of operation at the facility.

Reports said PIA officials saw the passengers off at the airport. PIA is expected to operate one flight a week to Muscat and use ATR aircraft.

On Jan 20 last, the first PIA flight landed at the airport. The flight PK-503 departed at 9:50am from Karachi and landed at 11:15am in Gwadar.

The inaugural flight received water-cannon salute on its arrival.

According to reports, high-ranking officials from the aviation division were also onboard the inaugural flight in addition to the passengers.

Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif, along with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, was present at the ceremony to welcome the passengers at the new airport.

The minister, who also holds defence portfolio, thanked the Chinese government for help in building the Gwadar International Airport. He said Pakistan was on its way to prosperity due to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

RESUMPTION OF EUROPE ROUTE FLIGHTS



Back on Jan 10, the PIA had a moment of pride when its ‘big bird’ sailed in the skies for the first direct flight to a European country after a hiatus of more than four years.

The PIA flight PK-749 took off for Paris with its near optimum passenger capacity. It carries more than 300 passengers on the momentous journey.

Federal Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif, accompanied by French Embassy staff, cut the ribbon to mark the celebratory event at the Islamabad airport.

PIA CEO Amir Hayat, Airport Manager Aftab Gilani, aviation secretary, and CAA director general were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif recalled the glory days of PIA - a time when it would train foreign airlines. It’s unfortunate, he said, the PIA nosedived and was now running into immense deficit.

The minister said Jan 10 was a historic day as PIA’s first direct flight to Paris after resumption of route was set to take off. He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif endeavoured to have the ban removed and many people worked day in and day out to make it possible.

Earlier, there was quite a buzz at the New Islamabad International Airport from where PIA’s first flight to Europe after resumption of route took off.