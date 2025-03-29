China, EU discuss 'level playing field' on trade, EU's Sefcovic says

Sehar Time Ramadan 29
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met visiting European Trade and Economic Security Commissioner Maros Sefcovic for a discussion that Sefcovic said on Saturday included a "level playing field" on trade.

Sefcovic posted on X that it was necessary to ensure the EU-China "relationship is based on a level playing field, in terms of trade flows as well as investment, with symmetrical markets opening".

The Slovak commissioner also met with China's economy tsar on Friday during his first trip to Beijing since being confirmed late last year.

Top officials in Beijing and Europe are looking for common ground despite long-running trade disputes as the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump threatens to upend transatlantic ties and global trade. 

Related News