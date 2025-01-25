Naqvi woos American investors amid economic betterment in Pakistan

He invited US businessmen to invest in Pakistan’s mining and IT sectors

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi urged US businessmen to take benefit from the abundant investment opportunities in Pakistan as the South Asian country is on the path to economic stability.

The minister visited the US Chamber of Commerce and met with a high-level delegation from the US-Pakistan Business Council. The discussions focused on increasing investment and cooperation in the mining and information technology sectors.

Naqvi invited the American investors to invest in Pakistan’s mining and IT sectors. He also listened to the issues faced by American companies operating in Pakistan and assured that these issues would be addressed on a priority basis.

During the meeting, he highlighted that all economic indicators are showing improvement in Pakistan, adding the economy is set to take off.

He invited the US-Pakistan Business Council to invest in his country, highlighting the attractive investment opportunities.

Additionally, he said the process for issuance of necessary No Objection Certificates (NOCs) had also been improved.

The US-Pakistan Business Council delegation included Senior Vice President of the American Chamber of Commerce Charles Freeman, Executive Director and President of the council Esperanza Jalalain, Executive Director of the Center for Global Regulatory Corporation Abel Torres, and Manager of the US-Pakistan Business Council Manisha Vepa.

Pakistan's Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, trade attaché, and other officials were also present at the occasion.

