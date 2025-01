India collects 20.66 bln-dollar in goods and services tax in December

Follow on Published On: Wed, 01 Jan 2025 17:46:16 PKT

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India collected 1.77 trillion rupees ($20.66 billion) in goods and services tax in December, 7.3% higher than the same period last year, the government said on Wednesday.