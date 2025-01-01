PSX opens in the green on first day of 2025

The KSE-100 index has gained 1325.21 points to cross 116k level

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened in the green on first day of the New Year as economic reforms being made by the government has increased the confidence of investors.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index has gained 1325.21 points with bulls tossing it above 116,000-milestone as compared to previous close of 115,126.90 points.

The positive sentiments come a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ – a five-year national economic plan aimed at achieving sustainable development and economic stability.

Addressing the gathering, PM Shehbaz highlighted that the programme would provide a roadmap for economic progress, focusing on digital economy, energy, infrastructure, environment, and job creation.

He credited collation efforts for stabilising the economy despite significant challenges, with inflation dropped to 5 percent and IT exports increasing by 34 percent.

A day earlier, the 100 index shed 132.09 points on Tuesday, a slight negative change of 0.11 percent, closing at 115,126.90 points as compared to 115,259.00 points on the last trading day.

A total of 1,236,873,705 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,059,020,119 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 44.218 billion against Rs.40.889 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 465 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 235 of them recorded gains and 188 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 42 companies remained unchanged.