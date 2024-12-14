Supreme Court will take up a challenge related to California's tough vehicle emissions standards

Business Business Supreme Court will take up a challenge related to California's tough vehicle emissions standards

The high court will not be reviewing the waiver itself, but instead will look at a preliminary issue

Follow on Published On: Sat, 14 Dec 2024 13:37:29 PKT

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday said it would take up a business-backed appeal that could make it easier to challenge federal regulations, acting in a dispute related to California’s nation-leading standards for vehicle emissions.

The justices agreed to hear an appeal filed by fuel producers who object to a waiver granted to California in 2022 by the Environmental Protection Agency during Joe Biden’s presidency. The waiver allows California to set more stringent emissions limits than the national standard.

The case won’t be argued until the spring, when the Trump administration is certain to take a more industry-friendly approach to the issue. President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to boost production of fossil fuels such as oil, natural gas and coal and repeal key parts of a landmark 2022 climate law.

The high court will not be reviewing the waiver itself, but instead will look at a preliminary issue, whether fuel producers have legal standing to challenge the EPA waiver.

The federal appeals court in Washington ruled that the companies lacked the right to sue because they produced no evidence that they would be affected by the waiver, which directly affects vehicle manufacturers.

Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and other major automakers already are meeting the California emission standards, the administration noted in court papers.

But the fuel producers told the high court that the appellate decision, if left in place, would “imperil future challenges to administrative action.”

They said they met the legal test for getting into court. As a “matter of common sense,” lawyers for the companies wrote, automakers would produce fewer electric vehicles and more gas-powered cars if the waiver were set aside, directly affecting how much fuel would be sold.

The EPA waiver was part of the Biden administration’s efforts to reverse environmental rollbacks from Trump’s first White House term and restore California’s authority to set tighter emissions rules.