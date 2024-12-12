Chinese businessmen desire to invest 1bn dollars to establish medical city in Pakistan

They also expressed interest to invest in diverse sectors of Pakistan's economy

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A Chinese business delegation expressed interest to invest one billion dollar to establish a medical city in Pakistan to advance the country's healthcare sector.

The Chinese delegation, led by the Chinese Consul General in Karachi Yang Yundong, held a meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari in Karachi.

The delegation also expressed interest to invest in diverse sectors of Pakistan's economy, especially agriculture, livestock, energy, transport, and manufacturing.

During the meeting, the president called for greater Chinese investment in diverse sectors of Pakistan's economy. He said it will help further boost economic and commercial cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

He emphasised the need for enhanced interaction between the people of the two countries, especially between the investors and businesses, to increase bilateral trade and economic relations.

Welcoming the delegation, President Zardari said Pakistan and China shared commonalities of interest and views on important issues, besides enjoying deep-rooted and historic brotherly ties.

He said Pakistan and China have been close friends for decades, and it was his vision to develop Gwadar Port into a regional trade and economic hub that would not only improve regional connectivity but would also boost regional trade and economic cooperation.

The president said that Pakistan would welcome Chinese investors and prefer to do business with China.

He said Pakistan is committed to facilitating and supporting Chinese investors in every possible way.

The President highlighted that Chinese language courses have been introduced in Sindh, which would prove to be an important step towards strengthening people-to-people and cultural linkages between Pakistan and China.

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah and provincial ministers also attended the meeting.

