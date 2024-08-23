FO spokesperson seems ignorant of Pakistan, India trade

Pakistan imports raw material for life-saving medicines from India

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 23 Aug 2024 14:47:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has been importing products from India since 2019 amid contentious relations with the eastern neighbour.

Foreign Office spokesperson claimed that trade and bilateral ties with India were stalled and reiterated that there was no resumption of talks between two countries and normalisation of relations since 2019.

On the contrary, Pakistan imported products worth $1.62 billion in the span of the last five years.

According to documents, imports from India were the highest $38 million in 2019-20.

The imports were $32.7 million in 2020-21 while in 2021-22, the volume of imports was $35.2 million.

As per documents, Pakistan imported products worth $27.8 million in 2022-23 and in the recent fiscal year imports from India were worth $27.6 million.

A Ministry of Trade spokesperson informed that raw material for life saving medicines was being imported from India.



