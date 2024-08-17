Window of opportunity for Pakistan to woo investors amid Bangladesh crisis

Major fashion brands have cancelled the orders due to political uncertainty in Bangladesh

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Bangladesh reels under political uncertainty following the departure of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, forcing investors to turn towards other Asian countries.

A number of factories remained shut for several days due to massive protests in Bangladesh while some state-run were torched by protesters, causing delay in supply of their textile orders to Europe and North America.

Bangladeshi exporters said some major brands had cancelled the orders for next season and took Northeastern Asian suppliers on board.

The situation has created a window of opportunity for Pakistan to woo the investors and grab garments orders, a move that can help country earn precious foreign exchange.

Bangladesh’s readymade garments exports recorded at $42.63 in July 2023 and they grew to $43.85 in May 2024, registered an increase of 2.86 percent. However, the exports from Pakistan were recorded at $16.50 in previous year.

Now it is crucial for Pakistan to attract international companies by offering them facilities, besides increasing its textile exports.

Bangladesh's $5 billion textile orders could potentially be grabbed by Pakistan. If this opportunity is not seized promptly, these orders may end up with India, Cambodia, or Vietnam.

If the competitive electricity prices are offered and tax reports are implemented, textile exports could increase, creating employment for 5 million people.

