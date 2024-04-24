JAL president says plans to use both Boeing and Airbus aircraft

Wed, 24 Apr 2024 18:14:11 PKT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Airlines will continue using both Airbus and Boeing aircraft, President Mitsuko Tottori said on Wednesday.

Tottori told reporters that JAL does not plan to depend only on Airbus aircraft even after it announced a plan last month to buy 21 wide-body A350-900 and 11 A321neo narrow-body jets from Airbus.

Tottori's comments came as US planemaker Boeing faces growing concerns over its product safety following a January mid-air loss of a panel on a near-new 737 MAX 9.

