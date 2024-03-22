Petroleum minister, US ambassador discuss investment opportunities

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik and US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome met on Friday to discuss technology transfer, investment opportunities, capacity-building initiatives in the energy sector and regional projects.

During the meeting with Dr Malik, the US ambassador congratulated him on assuming office and expressed high hopes for the transformation of the energy sector.

The minister appreciated Ambassador Blome for his support and reaffirmed that both countries could achieve shared energy goals through collaboration.

Ways to promote a sustainable carbon-friendly footprint, renewables and green hydrogen were also discussed during the meeting, according to a news release.

The minister highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to fostering stronger ties with the US and apprised the ambassador of Pakistan’s vast potential in the energy sector, particularly in the minerals sector.

Ambassador Blome informed the minister about a scheduled high-level economic dialogue in April in Washington, where energy-related matters, including minerals, would take center stage.