Punjab plans to collect Rs22bn through sanitation tax

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government is likely to impose a cleanliness tax, subject to chief minister approval, on marriage halls, shopping malls, hotels, and commercial markets in Lahore.

This proposal will be implemented in Punjab. According to the summary, Rs22 billion will be collected when the sanitation tax is implemented in the initial phase.

Also, the housing societies, industries, and warehouses will come on the tax radar. The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is collecting sanitation tax from 97,000 commercial units. The LWMC will expand its tax net to more than 550,000 commercial units.

According to the summary, Rs1,000 per annum on one marla shop will be applicable, Rs2000 on 2 to 5 marla shops, and Rs48,000 on banks, and commercial markets.

It is also proposed to apply Rs7,200 cleaning tax on wedding halls, brand shops, shopping malls, and private clinics. Likewise, Rs9,600 cleaning tax will be imposed on hotels, restaurants, and industrial units, tax in nine zones. It is also suggested to do an outsourced collection.

Mall Road, Hall Road, Shadman, Moon Market, Gulshan Ravi, Gulberg, Liberty, MM Alam Road, Garden Town, Shah Alam Market, Township, Faisal Town areas are proposed to be included in category A.