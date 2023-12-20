Nepra hikes power tariff by Rs1.15 per unit

Nepra hikes power tariff by Rs1.15 per unit

KARACHI (Dunya News) – In another shock to the already overburdened power consumers, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday increased the electricity tariff by Rs1.15 per unit as part of the quarterly adjustments.

The latest hike in the tariff would put an additional financial burden of Rs22.29 billion on the power consumers.

The new rate will be applicable from Jan 2024 to Mar 2024.

This surge in power tariff is set to impact all consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), lifeline consumers, and K-Electric consumers.

According to Nepra’s notification, the latest rise in power tariff comes after an application filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on DISCOs.

