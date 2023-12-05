Nepra hikes power tariff by Rs3.07 per unit
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday increased power tariff by Rs3.07 per unit.
This hike in electricity price has been made in light of the October fuel cost adjustment.
The new rates will apply to all consumers except K-Electric and lifeline users.
Nepra stated that 9.25 billion units were generated from furnace, while 3.11 billion units were generated from hydropower sources.