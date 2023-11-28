Delfin signs 15-year LNG supply agreement with Gunvor

Tue, 28 Nov 2023 17:29:09 PKT

(Reuters) - Delfin Midstream Inc said on Monday it had entered into a long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with global commodity trader Gunvor.

Delfin said in a news release its LNG plant in Louisiana will supply between 500,000 to 1 million tonnes of LNG per annum to Gunvor on a free-on-board basis at Delfin Deepwater Port for at least 15 years.

Delfin has been developing the Delfin LNG Deepwater Port project supporting up to four floating LNG vessels with a combined export capacity of about 13.3 million tons per annum (MTPA), the release said.

The company secured commercial agreements for LNG sales, and liquefaction services and is in the final phase towards final investment decisions (FID) on its first three floating LNG vessels, the release added.

Last month, US energy regulators extended the amount of time Delfin had to put the onshore part of its proposed Gulf of Mexico floating export project off Louisiana into service until September 2027.

In August, natural gas developer Tellurian Inc (TELL.A) revealed in a securities filing that trader Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd terminated its contract to take cargo.