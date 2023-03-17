SBP receives $500 million from Chinese bank

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammed Ishaq Dar Friday said that the State Bank of Pakistan has received $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), which would strengthen local foreign exchange reserves.

“State Bank of Pakistan has received today in its account from Chinese bank ICBC US$ 500 million. It will shore up forex reserves of Pakistan”, the minister said in a tweet.