Pakistan's credit rating downgraded eight times in coalition government tenure

Moody’s and Fitch reduced rating three times each while Standard and Poor’s (S & P) declined twice

03 March,2023 07:33 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s credit rating has been lowered eight times since the current coalition government came into power in April 2022.

The downgraded credit rating may have an effect on a borrower's eligibility for a loan as well as the interest rate at which the loan must be repaid. The choice of whether or not to buy bonds is also heavily influenced by credit ratings which are given to potential investors.

Getting downgraded can significantly affect a nation's capacity to borrow money from markets. Lending to governments is viewed as a riskier investment thus investors want larger returns.

So far Moody’s and Fitch have downgraded Pakistan’s credit rating three times each while Standard and Poor’s (S & P) declined it twice. Below is the timeline of the downgrading of nation's rating.

As per details, on June 02, 2022 Moody’s had downgraded Pakistan to ‘B3 with negative outlook’, followed by ‘Caa1 with negative outlook’ on October 06, 2022 and then it again reduced the rating to ‘Caa3 with stable outlook’ on February 28, 2023.

Fitch rating agency had reduced the credit rating to ‘B minus with negative outlook’ on July 18, 2022 which was followed by ‘CCC plus with n/a outlook’ on October 21, 2022 and resultantly it downgraded to ‘CCC minus with n/a outlook’ on February 14, 2023.

S & P rating agency downgraded Pakistan’s credit rating twice in this period. It first lowered the rating to ‘B minus with negative outlook’ on July 28, 2023 followed by ‘CCC plus with stable outlook’ on December 22, 2022.

