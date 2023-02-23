$6.5 billion credit line will resume within this week, Naveed Qamar

Business Business $6.5 billion credit line will resume within this week, Naveed Qamar

Increasing imports beneficial for exports and increasing reserves, says Commerce minister

23 February,2023 04:16 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar has said that the $6.5 billion credit line will resume within this week.

Naveed Qamar said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will announce the agreement early this week and the resumption of the loan will give confidence to the investors. He said that all the steps needed to unfreeze the IMF funds had been taken.

The commerce minister said that the agreement will give confidence to the investors and creditors that Pakistan's economy was now stabilizing. He said that according to the World Bank Pakistan's economic growth will be 3.2 percent during the financial year 2024.

Naveed Qamar also said that limited foreign exchange reserves had limited Pakistan's ability to provide funds for imports. He said that the IMF program was the beginning and not a permanent solution. He added that the floods had cost the country’s economy billions of dollars and that increasing imports in the country will not only benefit exports but also will be helpful in increasing the reserves.

