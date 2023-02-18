Oil prices fall more than $3

Worries on potential demand pressure from Feds rate increases, indications of plentiful supply cause fall

(Reuters) - Worries about potential demand pressure from future interest rate increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve as well as indications of a plentiful supply of petroleum and fuel caused the price of oil to drop by more than $3 and was headed for a weekly decrease.

Two Fed members issued a warning on Thursday that further increases in borrowing prices are necessary to control inflation. The feelings increased the value of the US dollar, increasing the price of oil for holders of foreign currencies.

By 12:09 p.m. EDT, Brent oil futures were down $2.20, or 2.6%, to $82.93 per barrel. To reach $76.24, West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude dropped $2.25, or 2.9%. Both benchmarks were on track to drop by more than 4% on a weekly basis. With a fury, rate rise worries have resurfaced, according to oil dealer PVM's Stephen Brennock.

Notwithstanding the government's intention to reduce oil production in March, Russian oil producers anticipate maintaining current levels of crude oil exports, according to individuals acquainted with their plans, the Vedomosti daily said on Friday.

On the week ending Feb. 10, crude stocks increased by 16.3 million barrels to 471.4 million barrels, its highest level since June 2021, according to the most recent snapshot of U.S. supplies, which was issued on Wednesday.

Refiners will prolong turnaround season as long as they can because oil storage is at a 19-month high, according to Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho. Due to the mild weather in mid-February, heating oil cracks decreased by 5% on Friday.

The International Energy Agency and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries this week increased their predictions for the rise of the global oil demand this year, citing expectations for higher Chinese consumption, which provided some support.

Saudi Arabia's energy minister also stated that the existing OPEC+ agreement to cut oil production levels by 2 million barrels per day would be locked in until the end of the year, adding that he was still wary about Chinese demand.

