Suzuki announces further shutdown

Business Business Suzuki announces further shutdown

Company will stop accepting new motorbike reservations on January 20 for indeterminate period

18 February,2023 03:44 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - As it contends with an inventory constraint brought on by import restrictions, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) on Friday announced extending the suspension of its vehicle production from February 20 to February 21.

Message released to Pakistan Stock Exchange said that "due to continuous shortfall of inventory level, the management of the firm has decided to prolong the shutdown of vehicle production from February 20, 2023 to February 21, 2023."

The memo also said that the motorbike facility will continue to operate

Suzuki motorcycles, sedans, pickup trucks, vans, 4x4s, and other vehicles are locally assembled, produced, and marketed by PMSC along with any necessary replacement parts. The Suzuki nameplate is Japanese.

Earlier this month, PSMC stated that its factory will be temporarily closed from February 13 to February 17 due to an inventory shortfall.

The State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) prior permission system for imports, according to PSMC at the time, "adversely impacted clearance of import consignment, which consequently damaged the inventory levels."

Moreover, PSMC had stated that it will stop accepting new motorbike reservations on January 20 for an indeterminate period owing to "import-based supply chain bottlenecks and unknown manufacturing capabilities."

Bookings will start up again as soon as conditions are right to service new clients, it added.

Due to the SBP's limits on the issue of Letters of Credit following relentless currency depreciation, Pakistan's auto sector, which is heavily dependent on imports, is in crisis. Since the nation's reserves have critically declined, industries are experiencing operational challenges.

