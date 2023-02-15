Government plans to get loan from WB for energy saving

Plan will consist of four parts, construction of energy-saving buildings is at top

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The government has prepared a plan to take a loan from the World Bank for the energy saving and conservation project in the country.

A 10-year national plan has been prepared for energy saving and conservation in the country, according to official documents. The National Energy Saving Plan will consist of four parts in which the construction of energy-saving buildings is at the top with a reduction of 25 percent in energy use in buildings, it is estimated to save Rs291 billion annually.

Under the project commercial, industrial and residential buildings will be gradually shifted from gas to electricity, pc-1 of the project is likely to be submitted for approval in April 2023, these projects will be completed by June 2033 after final approval.

According to the documents, the proposed 10-year national project will cost $ 150 million, for which $ 135 million loan and $ 15 million grant will be requested from the World Bank.

