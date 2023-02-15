Emergy Minister presents electricity breakdown report in cabinet meeting

NTDC did not inform NPCC in advance despite being aware of load being imbalanced, says report

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet in which Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir presented the report of power breakdown in the country.

During the meeting of the federal cabinet, the power division officials also gave a detailed briefing on the report, according to the report, the NTDC did not inform the NPCC in advance, the NTDC officials were aware of the load being imbalanced, there were repeated indications of the system in this regard, the investigation committee also questioned the technical capability of NTDC.

According to sources, the federal cabinet was further informed in the briefing that NEPRA has also formed a committee based on experts to investigate the matter, the committee will determine the responsibility and formulate a rescue strategy in the future.

