Wheat hovers around 6-week high with Black Sea risks in focus

Inappropriate to renew wartime arrangement permitting Ukrainian grain shipments, says Moscow

15 February,2023 05:54 am

MOSCOW (Web Desk) - Tuesday saw little movement in Chicago wheat futures which were trading close to a six-week high as conflict fears to the Black Sea grain supply remained in the spotlight.

After gaining alongside wheat a day earlier corn was likewise about flat. After reaching a nearly nine-year peak due to dryness in Argentina soybean prices decreased while soymeal prices decreased.

Price changes were restrained as investors prepared for Tuesday's US inflation data. At 1133 GMT the Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT) most active wheat contract was down 0.06% at $7.91-1/2 a bushel.

It had previously reached its best level since December 30 at $7.96-1/2 topping a previous six-week high on the previous Monday yet remaining under the $8 psychological barrier. As it approached the 300 euro mark in Europe, March milling wheat on Euronext earlier recorded a new one-month high at 300.25 euros.

Moscow said on Monday that it would be inappropriate to renew a wartime arrangement permitting Ukrainian grain shipments over the Black Sea unless restrictions impacting its agricultural exports were eased.

The possibility of a disruption to the grain trade as conflict in Ukraine escalates was kept in the public eye by news that military authorities in Ukraine warned on Tuesday that there was a high probability of naval mines drifting around the port of Odesa.

Traders are also keeping an eye on Brazil's rainy weather which has hindered early soybean harvesting and the country's second corn crop's seeding.

