US equities may decline more, bond rates may increase

That is due to how policy was at start of cycle when inflation was increasing, Fed’s senior advisor

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - As the Federal Reserve continues its current round of interest rate rises in the coming months, US equities may decline more and bond rates may increase, according to research released on Monday by the San Francisco Fed.

As investors expected the Fed's activities financial conditions started to tighten dramatically even before the US central bank started raising interest rates in March to combat 40-year-high inflation.

The Fed will have implemented the steepest round of policy tightening in history if it achieves its December estimates that the policy rate will increase to 5.1 percent by May and that inflation will decline to 3.1 percent by that time.

Although historically stock prices have risen near the end of Fed policy tightening cycles, the San Francisco Fed's senior research adviser Simon Kwan and research associate Louis Liu's study suggests that this time may be different.

They stated that stock prices are anticipated to decrease further coupled with further tightening in the bond market based on how asset values have behaved throughout previous tightening cycles. That is mostly due to how the policy was at the beginning of this cycle when inflation was increasing and the Fed funds rate was close to zero creating a historically huge negative real rate gap.

Given the significant real rate difference that has to be overcome, while the fast tightening of financial conditions is projected to slow the economy rather soon, previous precedents raise the likelihood of even further tightening in financial conditions, they concluded.

