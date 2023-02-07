Bed Bath & Beyond to raise $1 billion through shares issuance

If proposed offering is successful business will be exempt from its most recent bank default

07 February,2023 07:12 am

(Reuters) - In a last-ditch effort to avoid bankruptcy Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. plans to raise around $1 billion through the issuance of preferred shares and warrants.

Home goods business said in securities filings that it would likely file for bankruptcy protection if it couldn't execute a difficult merger. Concerns regarding the chain's future have been raised by recent statements that it has defaulted on a loan and would not be able to continue operating.

Bed, Bath & Beyond has recently initiated discussions with an investment company to underwrite a sizeable chunk of the planned sale, Reuters said quoting two people with knowledge of the situation.

Shares of the store fell 33.5 percent in extended trading on the announcement of the potential offering after closing up 92.1 percent at $5.86 in a wild session. Bed Bath & Beyond's shares soared as much as 400 percent last year, contributing to the meme stock boom.

Bed Bath said that it intended to raise little over $1 billion through the sale of preferred shares, warrants and securities upon the exercise of the warrants. If the proposed offering is successful Bed Bath & Beyond will be exempt from its most recent bank default, the business claimed.

The troubled retailer stated that it would use the offering's proceeds to pay down existing revolving loans, after which it would use them to make a payment on bonds' interest that was due on February 1. Additionally, it intends to borrow an extra $100 million via a loan from investment company Sixth Street that has priority for repayment in the event of bankruptcy.

In addition, Bed Bath & Beyond hired temporary chief financial officer Holly Etlin, a bankruptcy specialist. Just months after announcing more than $500 million in fresh funding, employment layoffs, and the closing of 150 stores, the firm expressed concerns in January about its capacity to operate as a going concern.

In addition to the 250 shop closings already announced by Bed Bath the company stated on Monday that it planned to shutter an additional 150 stores. In January Bed Bath & Beyond said that company had missed a payment on a loan from JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. The company's efforts to locate a buyer have also failed, according to Bloomberg News.

