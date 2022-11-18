Gold rates decrease by Rs 400 per tola

18 November,2022 07:33 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 400 on Friday as it was sold at Rs 158,000 against its sale at Rs Rs 158,400 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 342 and was sold at Rs 135,460 against Rs 135,820, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 124,171 against its sale at Rs 124,486, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1690 and Rs 1,448.90 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 and was traded at $1761 against its sale at $1766 the previous day, the association reported.