Pakistan has no fear of default: Ayesha Ghaus

Business Business Pakistan has no fear of default: Ayesha Ghaus

Pakistan has no fear of default, says Ayesha Ghaus Pasha.

18 November,2022 02:44 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha on Friday said that half of the businesses are running without taxes, tax payers must think that they must have a part in the country’s economy.

Ayesha Ghaus said that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) needs to change its policy. FBR should register new tax defaulters, there is no possibility of default in the country.

She said that when the current government came into power, country was on verge of default. International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) programme was not functional and now it has been initiated again. "Now, the country has no fear of default," she said.