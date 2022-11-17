IMF to consider targeted assistance for poor, flood-hit people

Business Business IMF to consider targeted assistance for poor, flood-hit people

IMF to consider targeted assistance for poor, flood-hit people

17 November,2022 11:11 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has indicated its willingness to sympathetically view targeted assistance for the poor and vulnerable, especially flood affected people in Pakistan, said the finance ministry in a statement issued on Thursday.



According to the statement, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held an online meeting with IMF Mission Chief for Pakistan, Nathan Porter.



The two sides discussed the progress made with the ongoing IMF program, particularly the impact of floods on the macroeconomic framework and targets for the current year.



"IMF indicated its willingness to sympathetically view the targeted assistance for poor and vulnerable, especially flood affectees," the statement added.



It was agreed that expenditure estimates for flood related humanitarian assistance during the current year would be firmed up along-with estimates of priority rehabilitation expenditure.



In this regard, engagement at the technical level would be expeditiously concluded before proceeding with the 9th Review.



The finance minister reiterated the government’s commitment to successfully completing the IMF program.