Gold prices remain unchanged

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs 132,000 on Thursday in the local market.

﻿The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold and 22 karat gold also witnessed no change ﻿in prices and was sold at Rs 113,169 and Rs 103, 738 respectively, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 1510 andRs 1294.58 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $7 and was traded at $1,888 compared to its sale at $1895, the association reported.