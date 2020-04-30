PKR drops by 42 paisa against USD

The currency settled the trade at PKR 185.87.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Snapping its gaining streak, the Pakistani rupee (PKR) depreciated by 41 paisa against the US dollar in Thursday s interbank session.

According to details, the currency settled the trade at PKR 185.87 compared to yesterday s closing of PKR 185.45 per USD.

Meanwhile, the domestic capital market turned red on Thursday, as the benchmark KSE-100 index dipped 283.89 points or 0.62% to close at 45,249.41 points level.

The Index traded in a range of 876.34 points of previous close, showing an intraday high of 45,533.30 and a low of 44,656.96.