PM decides against increasing prices of petroleum products

Government cannot further burden the people.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday decided against increasing prices of petroleum products.

Prime Minister has rejected summary seeking hike in prices of the petroleum products.

Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that prices will remain unchanged for the coming month.

She further said that government cannot punish people for incompetence and mistakes of the past government.

Government cannot further burden the people who are already suffering from inflation, she added.