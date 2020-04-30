Banks to remain open this Saturday ahead of Eid holidays: SBP

The general public is encouraged to undertake their banking transactions on Saturday: SBP

KARACHI (Dunya News) – State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) clarified that all banks and their branches will remain open on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

State Bank, in a statement, said that in the wake of public holidays announced by the Government of Pakistan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr from 2nd to 5th May, 2022, the general public is encouraged to undertake their banking transactions on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

The central bank has also advised banks have to ensure 24/7 availability of Alternate Delivery Channels (ADCs) such as ATMs, Mobile Banking and Internet Banking etc. during these Eid holidays.