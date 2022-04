Asim Ahmed had served as the FBR chairman in 2021

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal government has appointment Asim Ahmed as new Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman.

Asim Ahmed had served as the FBR chairman in 2021 for a few months but was replaced Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, the current chairman of the board.

Ashfaq Ahmed was appointed as FBR chairman in August 2021