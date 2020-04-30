Gold price increases by Rs 800 per tola to Rs 132,400

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold increased by Rs 686 to Rs 113,513

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) –The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 800 and was sold at Rs132,400 on Monday against its sale at Rs131,600 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold increased by Rs 686 to Rs 113,513 from Rs 1 12,827 while that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs 104,052, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs1,520 and Rs1,303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $17 and was traded at US$1991 against its sale at US$1974, the Association reported.