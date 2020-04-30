Gold prices increase Rs 100 to Rs 130,250 per tola

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 85 to Rs 111,668

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 100 and was sold at Rs 130,250 on Friday against its sale at Rs130,150 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 85 to Rs 111,668 from Rs111,583 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 102,362 from Rs 102,284, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs1,500 and Rs1,286 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $10 and was traded at $ 1,932 against its sale at $1,942, the association reported.