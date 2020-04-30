Total exports to the USA during July-September (2021-22) were recorded at US $1565.343 million

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (APP):The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the first three months of ongoing financial year (2021-22), followed by China and United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the USA during July-September (2021-22) were recorded at US $1565.343 million against the exports of US $1047.764 million during July-September (2020-21), showing growth of 49.40 percent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $559.153 million against the exports of US $329.421 million last year, showing increase of 69.73 percent.

UK was the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $ 549.667 million during the months under review against the exports of US $ 427.540 million during last year, showing growth of 28.56 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at US $407.122 million against US $322.459 million during last year, showing increase of 26.25 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at US $406.261 million against US $367.529 million last year, the data revealed.

During July-September (2021-22), the exports to Holland were recorded at US $328.654 million against US $229.277 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at US $252.776 million against US $167.868 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $225.079 million against the exports of US $147.446 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at US $127.647 million against US $ 209.868 million last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $175.389 million against US $127.487 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US $119.045 million against US $91.146 million while the exports to Belgium stood at US $167.374 million against US $13.701 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at US $93.22 million during the current year compared to US $106.958 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at US $91.511 million against US $68.198 million, to Malaysia US $ 83.348 million against US $43.922 million.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to all other countries witnessed an increase of 35.24percent during the months under review, from US $ 5.353 billion to US $ 7.241billion, the SBP data revealed.