Saudi Arabia raises concerns with Trump over new Iran strikes: report

(Web Desk) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman raised concerns with US President Donald Trump over possible new strikes against Iran during a phone call Saturday, according to Axios, citing two US officials and a source familiar with the conversation.

The report said MBS sought clarity on Trump’s plans and urged the president to de-escalate rather than launch further strikes. Trump has not issued final orders for any new military action, the report added.

Michael Doran, a former senior director for Near East and North African affairs at the US National Security Council, said on Saturday President Donald Trump is close to deciding whether to launch a large-scale attack on Iran, according to a report by Israel’s Kan 12 television channel.

“Donald Trump is close to making a decision about launching a large-scale attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran, according to an Israeli official quoted on the Kan 12 television channel.

The US military is at the highest level of readiness. That said, the official emphasized that a final decision has not yet been made in Washington,” he posted on X.

