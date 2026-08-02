Iran warns against US attacks in calls with Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia

(Web Desk) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that Iran would respond forcefully to any further American “aggression” in calls with regional counterparts and Pakistani Field Marshal Asim Munir on Saturday.

Araghchi held separate calls with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Pakistani Field Marshal Asim Munir, according to posts on the Foreign Minister’s Telegram channel, warning that Iran would respond in kind to any “adventurous action” by the United States.

Fidan also noted the call on his social media, writing that the two officials “discussed the latest status of the ongoing negotiation process.”

In a post reporting a call with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Araghchi said that Iran would respond decisively and proportionally to “any aggression” from the US, Israel or other countries in the region.

Last week, Araghchi wrote on social media that Iran’s defense strategy is an “eye for an eye” response against any attacks on its infrastructure.

Michael Doran, a former senior director for Near East and North African affairs at the US National Security Council, said on Saturday President Donald Trump is close to deciding whether to launch a large-scale attack on Iran, according to a report by Israel’s Kan 12 television channel.

“Donald Trump is close to making a decision about launching a large-scale attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran, according to an Israeli official quoted on the Kan 12 television channel. The US military is at the highest level of readiness. That said, the official emphasized that a final decision has not yet been made in Washington,” he posted on X.