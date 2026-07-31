Death toll from Japan earthquake rises to 34

Summary A further six people have been seriously injured by the earthquake that struck late on Tuesday
KUMAMOTO (Reuters) - The death toll from a powerful earthquake that hit southwestern Japan earlier this week rose to 34 on Friday from 25 previously, the Kumamoto prefecture government said in a statement.
A further six people have been seriously injured by the earthquake that struck late on Tuesday, leading to buildings collapsing, roads rupturing and supply chains getting snarled.
Nearly half of those killed were caught up in two major incidents: Nippon Paper Industries' (3863.T), opens new tab paper mill, which suffered major structural damage, and Aeon's shopping mall, where a possible gas explosion occurred.