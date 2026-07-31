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Death toll from Japan earthquake rises to 34

Death toll from Japan earthquake rises to 34
Updated on

Summary A further six people have been seriously injured by the earthquake that struck late on Tuesday

KUMAMOTO (Reuters) - The death toll from a powerful earthquake that hit southwestern Japan earlier this week rose to 34 on Friday ⁠from 25 previously, the Kumamoto prefecture government said in a statement.

A further six people have been seriously injured by the earthquake that struck late on Tuesday, leading to buildings collapsing, roads rupturing ⁠and supply chains getting snarled.

Nearly half of those killed were caught up in two major incidents: ⁠Nippon Paper Industries' (3863.T), opens new tab paper mill, which suffered major structural damage, and Aeon's shopping ⁠mall, where a possible gas explosion occurred.
 

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