Yemen's Houthis threaten attacks on Saudi oil facilities

SANAA (AFP) - Yemen's Houthis warned on Thursday (Jul 16) they will target Saudi Arabia's oil facilities and other infrastructure if conflict escalates between the two sides, days after the airport in the rebel-held capital Sanaa was struck.

"All Saudi oil facilities and vital installations are targets for our missiles and drones if it gets itself involved in a full-scale aggression against our country and moves towards escalation," the group's leader, Abdul Malik al-Houthi said.

On Monday the Iran-backed Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of attacking Sanaa airport, retaliating with strikes targeting an airport in the kingdom.

The exchange of fire was the most significant escalation between the foes since a 2022 truce.

In the televised message, al-Houthi also threatened Riyadh's airport in response to further attacks on Sanaa airport.

"The equation is airports for airports, ports for ports, and a blockade for a blockade," he added.

The Saudi-backed Yemeni government based in Aden said the Monday attack was launched to prevent an Iranian plane from landing in Sanaa.

For more than a decade, aircraft entering Yemeni airspace have needed prior clearance from the Saudi-led coalition that backs the government and says it enforces the restriction at its request.

The Houthis and their Iranian backers appear to have challenged this arrangement by organising direct flights from Iran, angering the government and its backer.

On Tuesday the Houthis said they had shot down a Saudi-operated reconnaissance drone.

