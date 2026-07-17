Iranian FM Araghchi accuses US of war crimes over infrastructure strikes

TEHRAN (Web Desk) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused the United States of committing war crimes, alleging that attacks on critical infrastructure and threats against civilian facilities violate international law.

In a statement published on Telegram, Araghchi said the reported strikes on what he described as "vital infrastructure," along with alleged threats to target bridges and power plants, reflected what he called the "criminal intent" of the US leadership.

He argued that the attacks constituted a clear violation of the United Nations Charter and the basic principles of international law, describing them as serious international crimes.

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The Iranian foreign minister also cited the four Geneva Conventions of 1949, saying states have an obligation under international law to investigate and prosecute those responsible for such alleged crimes.

Araghchi further criticized US officials for what he called "absurd rhetoric and diabolical threats," claiming the actions were directed against the Iranian people because of their commitment to independence, legitimate rights, and national dignity.

He also warned that individuals responsible for the alleged violations could not avoid legal accountability by arguing they were acting under orders from their superiors.