Fire at Algeria orphanage kills 11, injures 19

ALGIERS (Web Desk) - At least 11 people, including children, were killed after a fire broke out at an orphanage near Algeria's capital, Algiers, according to media reports.

According to reports, the blaze erupted suddenly at the orphanage and quickly engulfed the building, trapping those inside.

The fire left 11 people dead and injured 19 others, including several who suffered serious burns.

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Local residents and emergency rescue teams rushed to the scene after being alerted and took part in firefighting and rescue operations.

Authorities said 10 people sustained severe burn injuries, while five residents with disabilities were safely evacuated from the facility.

The cause of the fire has not yet been announced.