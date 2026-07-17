French PM pledges deeper ties on Morocco visit

RABAT (AFP) – France and Morocco moved on Thursday to strengthen a renewed partnership that has flourished over the past two years, with French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu hailing "exceptionally positive" ties in Rabat.

But the high-level visit came as a media consortium published fresh reports that Morocco used the Israeli-made Pegasus spyware to target French officials when tensions were high between the nations, after allegations first emerged in 2021.

During his visit, Lecornu praised the diplomatic advances Paris and Rabat achieved since President Emmanuel Macron backed Morocco's sovereignty claim over the disputed Western Sahara in 2024.

Lecornu described the two countries' ties as being at a "turning point", saying that France sought to deepen cooperation particularly on security and counterterrorism.

His Moroccan counterpart Aziz Akhannouch said their partnership was now based on "a shared strategic vision, restored trust and common ambition".

The trip also resulted in a series of agreements and the signing of an "enhanced exceptional partnership" between the kingdom and France.

However the reports published by a media consortium, led by Forbidden Stories, about the Pegasus spyware threatened to overshadow his visit.

In a new series of articles published on Thursday, the consortium, including Le Monde newspaper, said email traces that Morocco used to spy on domestic political opponents had also been found on the phone of French ministers, including Lecornu.

Lecornu and Akhannouch were initially set to hold a press conference after their meeting but instead only made brief statements to reporters without questions.

Pegasus can be installed surreptitiously onto a target's smartphone and read messages, geolocate and secretly turn on the device's camera and microphone -- effectively turning the phone into a pocket spy.

The media consortium first alleged in 2021 extensive Moroccan use of the Israeli-made Pegasus spyware, including against French officials.

Morocco has firmly rejected all the accusations made against it, and has demanded evidence.

The reports also said Paris had considered acquiring the software.

The French foreign ministry did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment on the reports.

Macron's office said France's objective was "to strengthen the framework of cooperation and trust with the Moroccans".

Ties between the two countries had been strained over issues including a visa dispute and allegations of Moroccan espionage.

