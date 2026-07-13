US to begin enforcing maritime blockade on Iran on Tuesday

LONDON (Reuters) - The US military will begin enforcing a maritime blockade on Iran on Tuesday, the US Navy-led Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) said on Monday.

The blockade, covering all of Iran's ⁠ports, oil terminals and coastal areas, will be enforced for all vessel traffic - regardless of flag - from 2000 GMT on July 14, the center said in an advisory.

"Any vessel suspected of entering ⁠or departing the blockaded area without authorization is subject to interception, diversion, and capture. Non-compliant vessels may ⁠be legally compelled with force," the statement said.

The center said neutral transit through ⁠the Strait of Hormuz heading to or from non-Iranian ⁠destinations will not be impeded.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the recent US strikes on Iran has risen to 24, with several others injured in attacks across different parts of the country, according to Iranian media.

Media reports said four more people were killed and seven others wounded in US strikes carried out on Monday.

In the city of Abadan, two people were killed and three others injured after US missiles struck the area, the reports said.

Separately, one person was killed in a US strike on a military base in the city of Naein.

In Mahshahr, another person was killed and four others injured after a water pumping station was reportedly targeted.