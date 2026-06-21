Hezbollah chief says would respond to any violation from Israel

CAIRO (Reuters) - Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said on Sunday that Israel will not stay in Lebanon, adding that the ⁠group would respond to any violation from the Israeli side.

His statements came as Israeli officials say that troops ⁠are free to act without restriction to eliminate threats in ⁠Lebanon despite an agreed ceasefire that took ⁠effect on Friday.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of renewed military action if Tehran fails to rein in groups aligned with it in Lebanon, as Israel continued carrying out strikes against Hezbollah targets despite an existing ceasefire arrangement.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump called on Iran to immediately halt what he described as its proxies in Lebanon from "causing trouble."

He cautioned that Washington would respond forcefully if the situation escalates further.

Also Read: Israeli strikes kill at least 20 in Lebanon hours after ceasefire

"If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder," Trump wrote.

The warning came as senior US and Iranian officials were engaged in talks in Switzerland, with Pakistan and Qatar participating in mediation efforts aimed at easing tensions between the two sides.