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Spain swelters in first official heatwave of 2026

Spain swelters in first official heatwave of 2026
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Summary The ⁠severe heat brought renewed concerns of its impact on people's health, particularly the elderly

MADRID (Reuters) - Tourists and locals in Madrid struggled to cope with temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday as the first official heatwave of 2026 set in, and authorities warned of over-exposure to the sun and an increased risk of wildfires.

Haily San Cesario, a 22-year-old engineer visiting Madrid's El Rastro flea ⁠market from Miami said: "I'm dressed all in white because it's so hot, and I'm carrying my little electric fan everywhere I go."

Aemet, the state-run weather forecaster, said 13 of Spain's 17 regions are on orange alert for heat on Sunday, while the Basque Country, in the northwest, is on red alert, the highest level. ⁠The heatwave will continue until Thursday.

Also Read: Europe swelters as more heat records set to tumble

"The heat really is exhausting," said Madrid resident Ana Garces, a 49-year-old social educator also visiting the market.

The head of SNCF, the French ⁠state-owned railway operator on Sunday, advised vulnerable people against taking the train during the heatwave, which on Saturday prompted a partial alcohol ⁠ban in France, nationwide warnings in Germany and the closure of a soccer fan zone in Spain.

The ⁠severe heat brought renewed concerns of its impact on people's health, particularly the elderly.

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