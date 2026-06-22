Trump issues new warning to Iran as peace talks continue in Switzerland

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of renewed military action if Tehran fails to rein in groups aligned with it in Lebanon, as Israel continued carrying out strikes against Hezbollah targets despite an existing ceasefire arrangement.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump called on Iran to immediately halt what he described as its proxies in Lebanon from "causing trouble."

He cautioned that Washington would respond forcefully if the situation escalates further.

"If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder," Trump wrote.

The warning came as senior US and Iranian officials were engaged in talks in Switzerland, with Pakistan and Qatar participating in mediation efforts aimed at easing tensions between the two sides.

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Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil transit route and a key issue in discussions between Washington and Tehran, remains closed under orders from the Iranian military.

Iranian authorities have cited alleged Israeli violations of the ceasefire as the reason for maintaining restrictions on maritime traffic.

The latest developments underscore the fragile security situation in the Middle East, where diplomatic efforts continue alongside ongoing military activity and heightened rhetoric between regional and international actors.